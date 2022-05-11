WASHINGTONVILLE — A bankruptcy filing by Talen Energy Supply (TES) is not expected to impact operations at Talen's Montour Steam Electric Station, according to a statement released by a company spokesperson.
According to a press release issued by Talen Energy Corporation, the company is conducting "a transformative recapitalization of its (TES) subsidy."
TES claims agent Kroll further details the "recapitalization" on its website, noting that TES and 71 affiliated debtors on May 9 "filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code."
A hearing on first motions in the case is scheduled to be held June 8 in Texas. It was noted that Talen Energy Corporation is not part of the filing.
"TES expects to operate its day-to-day business in the normal course," a statement issued by Talen Energy Director of Corporate Communications Taryne Williams read. "TES has filed customary 'first day' motions with the court to ensure no interruptions to employee wages, healthcare and other benefits, as well as the ability to conduct routine business with vendors and business partners.
"TES' plants will continue to generate needed electricity for the markets they serve, including the Montour generation facility," the statement continued. "We do not expect any impact to the Montour Preserve as a result of our recapitalization activities."
In 2015, the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) signed a lease with Talen to maintain the recreational features of its 640-acre Montour Preserve. In 2019, MARC negotiated with Talen, to make the lease renewable every three years.
In March 2021, Talen announced plans to transfer ownership of the preserve to either a nonprofit or governmental entity within two years of its 1,500-megawatt Montour Steam Station no longer being operational.
That agreement — which also centered around cleaning up reported pollution from an ash-dumping site adjacent to the plant — was signed as part of a settlement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
In November 2020, Talen announced plans to end coal-fired operation at the Montour plant by the end of 2025.
In her statement, Williams also noted that Talen Energy Corporation and its Cumulus Growth subsidy are not part of the May 9 filing. The Montour Solar One development project falls under Cumulus Growth and is expected to continue.
In August 2020, Talen Energy announced Montour Solar One as being a joint project with Pattern Energy to develop a 1,000-acre solar farm on land Talen owns near the Montour plant, in Anthony, Derry and Mayberry townships, Montour County, and in Madison Township, Columbia County.
The Talen press release stated the "recapitalization" is designed to fund "growth initiatives and maximize value to stakeholders."
