MILTON — The cost for the Milton Area School District to renovate Baugher Elementary School has the potential to dip below $18 million.
During Tuesday night’s Milton Area School District school board meeting, Damion Spahr, SitelogIQ program executive, affirmed to board members that the renovation is expected to be completed on budget
“We’re under $18 million,” said Spahr. “I project that we can get a little bit lower.”
He explained that there is an opportunity to reduce costs associated with plumbing and window replacement, potentially bringing the total cost of the project to $17.7 or $17.8 million.
Among the renovation updates, he noted that they have received drawings for the kitchen, which has a budget of $450,000.
“It’s not exactly what we wanted them to be, so we’re working on another round of modifications,” Spahr said.
The school’s new playground will likely begin to take shape in the summer of 2024.
“We’re going to schedule a facilities meeting next week and continue talking about the details,” said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
Board members discussed a draft of the potential 2023-2024 school calendar. Potential changes to the school year could include a start date of Aug. 17, as well as a week off for Thanksgiving and a year-end date of May 30.
“We’re going to post it as a draft (Wednesday),” Bickhart said, reiterating his openness to public input.
Tuesday night’s meeting was opened by a rendition of “We are the World,” led by the kindergarten class of Jackie Martin. Also in attendance was Traci Ferguson, head coach of the Milton Area High School competitive cheerleading squad, and the Milton cheerleaders.
After winning its 10th District title this past weekend, Ferguson announced that the squad will also be making an upcoming trip to Texas.
“We’ll be heading to Dallas for the National Cheerleader’s Association High School Championship,” said Ferguson.
The squad will compete in the Small Varsity and Game Day categories. At the of the month, the squad will also travel to Hershey for the PIAA Competitive state cheerleading competition.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Christine Soltys, JV girls basketball coach, $5,180; Jessica Knauer, special education paraprofessional, $13 per hour; Timothy Young, custodian, $14.35 per hour.
• The following resignations and retirements: Christine Steward, special education paraprofessional; Deborah Kurtz, high school science teacher, effective May 26; Jennifer Monaghan, elementary reading specialist, effective March 10.
Cali Sampson, a third-grade student at Buagher Elementary School, was named January Citizen of the month. The daughter of David Sampson and Lacey Green, Cali led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Other students recognized at the meeting included: Austin Mitch, Rotary Student of the Month; Nicholas Fleck, Outstanding Senior; Jace Trumper, White Deer Elementary School Student of the Month; Macie Catherman, Baugher Elementary School Student of the Month; Akeely Kizis, middle school Student of the Month; and Gaven Russell, high school Student of the Month.
The Panther Pride Award was presented to Maria Quijada-Rios, an ESL aide.
