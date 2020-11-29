WATSONTOWN — Seventy residents and 15 staff members at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, just four months after an outbreak of the virus at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Both are owned by Bedrock Care.
According to information posted Sunday, Nov. 29, on the Watsontown center’s website, 70 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 with verified lab results. Nine test results are still pending.
In addition, the website states 15 staff members have tested positive with verified lab results. The facility is listed as having a total occupancy of 125 residents.
“Our prevention steps included creating a separate area dedicated to COVID-19 recovery to best accommodate residents in the facility that require care during this time,” the website states. “As our testing increases, we will be moving residents as required, temporarily, into a designated recovery area and once medically cleared they will be able to return to one of the other units. Please know that residents that test positive or are suspected of having the virus will be safely quarantined from other residents. We are diligently following infection control guidance from the CDC and state authorities, are being vigilant with PPE usage and we continuously encourage safe social distancing.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) states since the onset of the outbreak in July that 106 residents of the Milton center have tested positive for the virus, with 35 deaths reported. Fifty-eight Milton staff members are listed as having contracted the virus.
