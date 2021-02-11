SCRANTON — Adam Howell, of Mifflinburg, a fourth-year medical student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine has matched into a residency in Emergency Medicine at Naval Medical Center.
Now an ensign in the United States Navy Medical Corps, he will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant when he receives his Doctor of Medicine degree in May. Residency programs typically begin in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.