LEWISBURG — A hot spot for cool treats will be reopening under a new name in Lewisburg.
In August, the owners of the Lewisburg Freeze announced they were closing the doors for good.
Now a restaurant business that started in 1956 and has shops in Bloomsburg, Ashland and Montandon will make a move into the former Freeze building.
May’s Drive-In will be operating the May’s Freeze in Lewisburg at the site of the former Lewisburg Freeze.
Jacob May and his father Bill have purchased the business, located at 242 North Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
“We remembered seeing it was for sale a couple years ago and didn’t act on it. When we saw that it closed, we got ahold of it,” said Jacob.
“We are really excited about it, it’s been a goal of mine for a long time to get across the bridge and have a shop in Union County,” he continued. “We don’t have an exact date on when we will be opening yet but we are planning on a late April opening date.”
The May’s Freeze will be a seasonal sensation.
“We will be planning on having the May’s Freeze open from March until mid September because we usually focus on our stand at the Bloomsburg Fair in late Sept,” Jacob said.
There will be no hard-served ice cream at the new location.
“We will be serving soft serve ice cream in a variety of flavors,” Jacob said. “We will also be offering, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, smoothies, milkshakes, frozen coffee drinks, slushies, and instead of the freeze sundae we will offer the stormer, and I’m sure there will be more.”
The Mays have received words of support from those learning about their plans for the business.
“The community seems thrilled and that makes us want to open up there even more,” Jacob said. “We are so thankful and glad for the support.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
