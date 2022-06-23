SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its dean's list.

The list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.

Local students named to the list include:

Caleb Coker, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in accounting

Gavin Perrin, of Turbotville, Class of 2023, majoring in accounting

Michael Miner, of Coal Township, Class of 2024, majoring in accounting

Madelyn Laubscher, of Watsontown, Class of 2022, majoring in biology

Andrew Henry, of Winfield, Class of 2022, majoring in business administration

Austin Gerlinski, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in business administration

Nicolas Summers, of Montandon, Class of 2023, majoring in chemistry

Tiara Garlock, of Milton, Class of 2022, majoring in communications with a focus in advertising and public relations

Ashlea Oakum, of Coal Township, Class of 2025, majoring in communications with a focus in advertising and public relations

Porter Malloy, of Lewisburg, Class of 2025, majoring in computer science

Gabriella Escobar, of Winfield, Class of 2022, majoring in creative writing and English with a focus in literature

Emily Criswell, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2022, majoring in creative writing and English with a focus in publishing and editing

Abigail Miller, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in early childhood education

Rebekah Wiand, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2024, majoring in early childhood education

Jeweliana Tawney, of Montgomery, Class of 2025, majoring in early childhood education

Ryan Wilson, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in English with a focus in secondary education

Kyley Hoffmaster, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2024, majoring in English with a focus in secondary education

Matthew Reber, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in finance

Mario Colon, of Lewisburg, Class of 2024, majoring in finance

Saige Graham, of Milton, Class of 2022, majoring in graphic design

Marcos Colon, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in history

Sloan Derk, of Coal Township, Class of 2025, majoring in history with a focus in secondary education

Evette Davis, of Turbotville, Class of 2025, majoring in international business

Caleb Leaman, of Lewisburg, Class of 2025, majoring in liberal arts

Emily Pelletier, of Turbotville, Class of 2022, majoring in luxury brand marketing & management

Kyle Wagner, of Milton, Class of 2023, majoring in management

Blake Wray, of New Berlin, Class of 2022, majoring in marketing

Cameron Yeagle, of Montgomery, Class of 2024, majoring in mathematics

Jessica Beachy, of New Berlin, Class of 2024, majoring in music and accounting

Erin Rute, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in music education with a focus in voice and French studies

Delaynee McLeod, of Watsontown, Class of 2024, majoring in neuroscience

Eric Nickles, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in psychology

Deven Dancy, of New Columbia, Class of 2022, majoring in psychology

Kaleigh McDougle, of Watsontown, Pennsylvania, Class of 2022, majoring in psychology and neuroscience

Megan Reid, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in psychology and religious studies

Lizabeth Fessler, of Lewisburg, Class of 2023, majoring in sociology and psychology

Tara Gardner, of White Deer, Class of 2022, majoring in special education

Megan O'Hara, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in special education

Bobbi Beachy, of New Berlin, Class of 2023, majoring in special education

Danielle Underhill, of New Berlin, Class of 2022, majoring in strategic communications with a focus in public relations

Danielle Fessler, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in studio art with a focus in painting and drawing

