SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its dean's list.
The list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Caleb Coker, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in accounting
Gavin Perrin, of Turbotville, Class of 2023, majoring in accounting
Michael Miner, of Coal Township, Class of 2024, majoring in accounting
Madelyn Laubscher, of Watsontown, Class of 2022, majoring in biology
Andrew Henry, of Winfield, Class of 2022, majoring in business administration
Austin Gerlinski, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in business administration
Nicolas Summers, of Montandon, Class of 2023, majoring in chemistry
Tiara Garlock, of Milton, Class of 2022, majoring in communications with a focus in advertising and public relations
Ashlea Oakum, of Coal Township, Class of 2025, majoring in communications with a focus in advertising and public relations
Porter Malloy, of Lewisburg, Class of 2025, majoring in computer science
Gabriella Escobar, of Winfield, Class of 2022, majoring in creative writing and English with a focus in literature
Emily Criswell, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2022, majoring in creative writing and English with a focus in publishing and editing
Abigail Miller, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in early childhood education
Rebekah Wiand, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2024, majoring in early childhood education
Jeweliana Tawney, of Montgomery, Class of 2025, majoring in early childhood education
Ryan Wilson, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in English with a focus in secondary education
Kyley Hoffmaster, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2024, majoring in English with a focus in secondary education
Matthew Reber, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in finance
Mario Colon, of Lewisburg, Class of 2024, majoring in finance
Saige Graham, of Milton, Class of 2022, majoring in graphic design
Marcos Colon, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in history
Sloan Derk, of Coal Township, Class of 2025, majoring in history with a focus in secondary education
Evette Davis, of Turbotville, Class of 2025, majoring in international business
Caleb Leaman, of Lewisburg, Class of 2025, majoring in liberal arts
Emily Pelletier, of Turbotville, Class of 2022, majoring in luxury brand marketing & management
Kyle Wagner, of Milton, Class of 2023, majoring in management
Blake Wray, of New Berlin, Class of 2022, majoring in marketing
Cameron Yeagle, of Montgomery, Class of 2024, majoring in mathematics
Jessica Beachy, of New Berlin, Class of 2024, majoring in music and accounting
Erin Rute, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in music education with a focus in voice and French studies
Delaynee McLeod, of Watsontown, Class of 2024, majoring in neuroscience
Eric Nickles, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in psychology
Deven Dancy, of New Columbia, Class of 2022, majoring in psychology
Kaleigh McDougle, of Watsontown, Pennsylvania, Class of 2022, majoring in psychology and neuroscience
Megan Reid, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2023, majoring in psychology and religious studies
Lizabeth Fessler, of Lewisburg, Class of 2023, majoring in sociology and psychology
Tara Gardner, of White Deer, Class of 2022, majoring in special education
Megan O'Hara, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in special education
Bobbi Beachy, of New Berlin, Class of 2023, majoring in special education
Danielle Underhill, of New Berlin, Class of 2022, majoring in strategic communications with a focus in public relations
Danielle Fessler, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022, majoring in studio art with a focus in painting and drawing
