Paranormal author to speak in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Maxim W. Furek will speak about his book "Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
With the book, Furek continues his sociological exploration inside the Pennsylvania high strangeness that gave birth to "The Night of the Living Dead," "The Blob" and "The Philadelphia Experiment."
