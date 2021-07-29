MIFFLINBURG — A preliminary hearing for a man accused of a towing service burglary was scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 before Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch in Mifflinburg.
Troopers charged Ryan J. Darrup, 20, of Mifflinburg, with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass. Misdemeanor allegations of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and a summary count of criminal mischief were also filed.
At about 3:53 a.m. July 16, at towing service on Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, troopers alleged that Darrup took keys to tow trucks and impounded vehicles, a computer and other equipment.
The business owner noted boards were pried from a fence around the business and provided video which allegedly showed a person pulling up to the business in a vehicle at about the time of the suspected burglary. Troopers also claimed Darrup was able to turn off the surveillance cameras.
Troopers added they identified Darrup by matching sneaker imprints and clothing with evidence collected by Buffalo Valley Regional Police from an alleged burglary at a separate towing service. A “latent fingerprint lift” was also taken from a tow truck door.
Darrup was freed after $25,000 cash bail was posted.
