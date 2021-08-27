MUNCY — Due to the recent increase in risk of potential exposure of COVID-19, the UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) Muncy Lawn Party Committee and UPMC Muncy have decided to cancel the UPMC Muncy Lawn Party for 2021.
“We strongly feel it is in the best interest of our community and public health to cancel this year’s event,” said Ron Reynolds, UPMC Muncy president. “We were hoping to be able to host the event with a new fall date this year. However, the recent COVID-19 trends in the region and across the state are concerning.
"This is not a decision we made in haste and adheres to the clinical guidance of our infection disease experts," Reynolds added. "It’s our best option right now to keep everyone in our community healthy and safe while also doing our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
UPMC Muncy Auxiliary intended to use the proceeds to purchase new patient recliners for the emergency department and short-stay rehabilitation unit. Donating to the UPMC Muncy Auxiliary for use toward the recliner project was suggested. Checks, payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation and noted as a donation for the Muncy Lawn Party, should be mailed to UPMC Muncy, Attention: Myra Hartman, 215 East Water St., Muncy, PA 17756.
