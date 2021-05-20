Kelly Township fire ruled accidental

WEST MILTON — A fire which leveled a garage and caused smoke and water damage throughout a Kelly Township, Union County, home has been ruled accidental in nature.
Tpr. James Nizinski, Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, said the fire which broke out Monday evening at 321 Hoffman Blvd. has been ruled accidental in nature.
Nizinski said a damage estimate is not yet available as an insurance adjuster has not yet visited the home. He did not provide any further details on the fire.
Previously, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kevin Koch said homeowners Dave and Mitzi Hoffman were traveling out of state when the fire started.
Koch said the garage where the fire started was destroyed, with smoke and water damage throughout the attached home.
Several vehicles and lawn tractors which were in the garage were also destroyed.
In addition to White Deer Township, firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, Turbot Township and the Warrior Run area, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, responded to the scene.
