Selinsgrove Speedway manager: 'See you later'

Steve Inch, of Lewisburg, has stepped away from Selinsgrove Speedway after 35 years of involvement. The management group which he was involved with opted to not renew its lease of the race track.

 Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal file

SELINSGROVE — With a new management team set to take over Selinsgrove Speedway, the track's outgoing general manager and announcer has issued a farewell statement.

Steve Inch posted the farewell on the track's Facebook page, wishing the best to new track operator Stephanie Baker and her family.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.