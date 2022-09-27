Selinsgrove Speedway manager: 'See you later'

SELINSGROVE — With a new management team set to take over Selinsgrove Speedway, the track's outgoing general manager and announcer has issued a farewell statement.
Steve Inch posted the farewell on the track's Facebook page, wishing the best to new track operator Stephanie Baker and her family.
Specifically, Inch offered thanks to his partners in Speedway Management Group: Mike Heffner, Brian Scandle, Todd Benner, Roy Adams, Tony Adams, the late Jeff Kurtz, and for the first five years, Alan Kreitzer.
"We were fortunate to have a very dedicated and hardworking crew of nearly 60 people who helped put on shows each and every race day," Inch wrote. "In addition, so many businesses and individuals invested sponsorship money, equipment, and other assets that helped keep the gates open every week.
"And finally and most importantly, we owe a huge THANK YOU to all you fans and race teams who showed up to watch and participate in some of the most exciting dirt track racing found anywhere in the country."
According to the statement, Speedway Management Group invested nearly $400,000 into the property over the past several years.
"The single biggest change in the track’s history was completed for the 2018 season when we relocated the pit area to improve the overall experience for fans and teams," Inch wrote. "And there were countless other changes and improvements we made to the facility."
He also noted the numerous high-profile events hosted at the facility, including the first American Sprint Car Series race in 2018, as well as races for the All-Star Circuit of Champions, World of Outlaws Late Model Series and USAC.
"I always wanted to do a race in honor of Bill Holland, the track’s first winner in 1946 who went on to win the 1949 Indy 500," Inch wrote. "We made that happen in 2020 with the track’s first-ever USAC Silver Crown race. A year later, we brought back the USAC National Series for the first time in 50 years."
Inch said his proudest moment came in 2010, when one of the largest crowds in speedway history turned out for the Jim Nace Memorial National Open.
"When I started working at the track as a high school teenager in the summer of 1988, I never imagined it would lead to so many exciting opportunities in this sport we're all so passionate about," Inch wrote.
"One of my long-time goals was to see Selinsgrove through its 75th anniversary, which last year was very successful and generated a lot of goodwill for the track," he continued. "My hope is that there will be 'Thunder and Lightning' at Selinsgrove Speedway for at least another 75 years.
In wishing Baker and her family well in their "exciting new venture" he advised there will be "many highs and lows."
"That's how the race track business works," Inch wrote.
"This isn’t good-bye," Inch concluded. "It’s see you later. Again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing me to be a part of this for 35 years."
Heffner, the president of Speedway Management Group, and Selinsgrove Fair Association President Matt Keller both confirmed the management group opted to not renew its lease to operate the speedway.
"We learned a lot over the last seven years," Heffner said. "We wish the new, whomever takes over, the best of luck and success."
Heffner noted that he also owns race cars, and his best memories at Selinsgrove came when his cars were in victory lane.
Heffner is also a co-owner of Lincoln Speedway, and said his role with that facility will continue.
Keller expressed some regret that Speedway Management Group opted to not continue leasing Selinsgrove Speedway.
"I hate to see those guys go," Keller said. "They had the first right to refusal."
He explained that the fair board oversees the property for its shareholders. DHL Fire Company is the largest shareholder.
Keller said Speedway Management Group was offered a three-year lease with no price increase.
"We were talking about a 10-year (lease) extension for them," Keller said, adding that there would have been increases built into that lease.
"They did approach us about buying the race track," he noted. "The race track is not for sale. They knew that right up front.
"I get that," Keller continued. "A lot of improvements and money into a facility that isn't yours."
He also stressed that the track's future is secure.
"The race track is going nowhere," Keller said.
He said Baker and her family has an extensive history in the racing business. TJ Stutts, a race car driver, is the father of her sons.
"(Baker) has so many contacts, just knows everybody," Keller said. "She's behind the eight ball in getting any kind of (2023) schedule together, (but) she's really getting stuff done."
Baker did not immediately respond to The Standard-Journal's request for comment. Keller noted that she's been "slammed" with various requests related to the speedway over the last several days.
