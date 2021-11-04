SUNBURY — A basket raffle, silent auction and Christmas Yard Sale will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the ARC Susquehanna Valley, 326 Market St., Sunbury.
The event will feature more than 100 baskets and prizes. Entrants need not be present to win.
Drinks and take-out food and snacks will be available for purchase.
For more information, contact Cheryl at the ARC, 570-286-1008, ext. 105.
