R.B. Winter State Park recognized

Representing R.B. Winter State Park are, from left, Jeff Sheafer (award sponsor), Sharon Siikanen, Mike Crowley, Lori Googling, Marty Stoker and Mike Marso (award sponsor).

 PROVIDED BY TASHA FERRIS

MIFFLINBURG — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) recently presented Raymond B. Winter State Park with the Park of the Year Award. This year’s award sponsor was Stahl-Sheaffer Engineering.

At only 695 acres, Raymond B. Winter State Park is one of the smallest parks in the system. Yet, with thousands of acres of Bald Eagle State Forest next door, there are boundless recreational opportunities.

