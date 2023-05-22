R.B. Winter State Park recognized

MIFFLINBURG — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) recently presented Raymond B. Winter State Park with the Park of the Year Award. This year’s award sponsor was Stahl-Sheaffer Engineering.
At only 695 acres, Raymond B. Winter State Park is one of the smallest parks in the system. Yet, with thousands of acres of Bald Eagle State Forest next door, there are boundless recreational opportunities.
Stewarded by a loyal and dedicated staff and a new PPFF chapter, the park is a classic, featuring iconic structures and traditional activities.
Raymond B. Winter State Park was honored at PPFF’s annual awards banquet on May 16 at Little Buffalo State Park, Newport.
Other awards presented were:
• Cliff Jones Keystone Legacy Award: Marcus Schneck
• Joseph E. Ibberson Government Award: Mike Piaskowski
• President’s Award (individual): Jack Stefferud
• President’s Award (group): Cook Forest Sensory Trail
• Chair’s Award: New Trail Brewing Company
• Forest of the Year Award: Pinchot State Forest
• Volunteer Award: Patti and Jamey Hutchinson
• Education Award (group): Friends of Worlds End State Park
• Education Award: Wayne Sierer
• Improvement Award: Nittany Mountain Biking Association
• Young Volunteer Award: Angelica Brill
Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 48 chapters. The foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests through public engagement in volunteerism, recreation, and conservation.
