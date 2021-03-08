LEWISBURG — Transformation of a former Lewisburg coal yard to a site for creative work recently began to take shape.
Ideas to revive what some have called an “industrial ruin” have been periodically floated, but a more formal unveiling of a concept was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, adjacent to the municipal parking lot off Cherry Alley and Limestone Run.
The area has been affectionately called Stonehenge for its collection of massive concrete piers. They were actually supports for rail trestles which allowed hopper cars to drop coal underneath. It would then be taken by wagon or truck to households, businesses and other local customers.
Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) executive director/Elm Street manager, said the plans will be explained on that night which also include an observance of the changing season.
Davis Hathaway Moore, a local artist will explain how the former trestle piers could be used as a “canvas” for painting and chalking on a regular basis. The introductory evening will include music and storytelling by Moore and Paul Bothelo.
Pearson said the space was largely forgotten until the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) was extended and the nearby grassy area was trimmed.
“People have already started to forget that you came down here to walk your dog. This place was kind of invisible,” Pearson said. “With the (BVRT), it becomes part of the public space of the town. We wanted to incorporate it even more.”
Pearson described the proposed first exhibit, “6 Feet apART,” as an illustration of the experience of the 2020 pandemic. The name was symbolic of the continued practice of distancing adopted during the year as well as the approximate distance between piers
Shorter-term painting and chalking will begin with the modified Celebration of the Arts, Saturday, April 24. Though there will be no “arts festival” street fair in 2021, there will be separate events over the course of two weeks. Among them will be chalking of the piers, appropriately distanced and outdoors.
Pearson said ideas for more permanent work on the piers could take shape at the April session. She encouraged potential contributors to think about what would mesh with the theme.
“Would they want to, later in the year, come back with paint and do something more permanent?” Pearson said. “We already have a graffiti issue here and are trying to reclaim it. Where the graffiti has been blacked out, think of it almost as a canvas.”
Ideas for more permanent artwork will need to be sketched and submitted for approval.
Pearson noted keeping the stone “canvases” kind of rough was also part of the concept.
“We’re not planning on cleaning anything within an inch of its life,” she added. “It is still going to be this raw thing with lichen and plants and dirt.”
By turning it into a community art space, Pearson hoped all types of visual artists would consider participating. Even a graffiti artist could submit a design and be given a go-ahead.
LN, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the Lewisburg Arts Council collaborated on “Picture the Piers.” Visit lewisburgneighborhoods.com for more information.
