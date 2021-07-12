State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a one-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. June 15 along Campground Lane and Quarry Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County, and noted signs of impairment.
The case remains under investigation. A 2001 Jeep was allegedly involved.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Selinsgrove woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after her 2016 Buick Enclave was stopped, police reported.
The stop occurred at 12:59 a.m. July 10 along South Old Trail and Atrium Court, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Charges are pending the results of toxicology testing.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Five teens sustained suspected injuries following a one-vehicle crash and rollover at 2:38 a.m. July 9 along Route 35, east of Greenville Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 15-year-old Shamokin Dam boy was driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza north at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, reentered the roadway and rolled before landing on its tires. Three passengers, between the ages of 14 and 16, of Sunbury, Mount Carmel and Northumberland, each sustained suspected injuries, police noted.
The crash remains under investigation.
Cruelty to animals
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Beavertown man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat in the face with a pellet gun.
Troopers said Randell Boyer was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between 7 a.m. June 1 and 11:59 p.m. June 7 at 5356 Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which someone placed trash in a dumpster belonging to Fine Wines and Spirits.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:37 a.m. June 17 at 244 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits in the name of a 40-year-old McClure man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 3:15 p.m. July 9 along Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Found property
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a gift card being found at 5:30 a.m. July 8 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information on the card should call police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone moved personal property belonging to a Middleburg woman in a barn.
No items were stolen, damaged or vandalized, it was noted. An investigation showed the matter was unfounded.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Hughesville woman has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:23 a.m. May 7 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jessica Caruso was charged after allegedly being found to be under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop.
DUI
HUGHESVILLE — An unidentified 62-year-old Scranton man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 9:55 p.m. July 3 at East Water an N. Fifth streets, Hughesville.
Troopers said the man was driving a 2007 Toyocar van conatiner.
Charges are pending the results of blood tests.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two Muncy residents were extricated from a vehicle they were traveling in after striking a tree which fell during a thunderstorm.
David W. Henning, 55, of Muncy was driving a 1995 Seirra east on Lycoming Mall Drive when troopers said the vehicle swerved to avoid cones and flares marking the downed tree. However, upon swerving, troopers said Henning noticed an oncoming vehicle, swerved, and struck the tree.
Henning and passenger Heather Calderon, 52, of Muncy, were extricated from the vehicle. Henning sustained a suspected minor injury, while troopers said Calderon sustained a possible injury. A canine died while the two were being extricated from the vehicle.
Theft
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — An unidentified man reportedly stole items belonging to an unidentified 24-year-old Watsontown man as they were in a storage container along P. Houseknecht Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the alleged theft occurred at 7 p.m. July 2. Reported as stolen were 250 feet of wire, two ceiling fans and a case of motor oil.
Criminal mischief
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that someone cut an ABS cable wire on a 2016 Toyota Corolla.
An unidentified 23-year-old Muncy woman owned the vehicle. The alleged incident occurred at 3:08 p.m. July 6 along Mountain View Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
