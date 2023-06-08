Air-quality expert forecasts cloudy future

Doug Collins

 PROVIDED BY EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — The smoke from the Canadian wildfires may soon clear, but a Bucknell University chemistry professor who conducts indoor air-quality research sees a cloudy health future with climate change making wildfires worse and more frequent.

Professor Doug Collins reports that particulate matter pollution is a major global health risk already, and research suggests that wildfire smoke is especially bad for us. And the longer the smoke spends in the atmosphere, the worse it may be getting for our health because of chemistry that happens while the smoke stays suspended in the air.

