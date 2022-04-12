WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Borough Council voted Monday to approve Watson Excavating Inc.’s bid of $1,533 for site work on the pump track skate park project, set to be installed at Watsontown Memorial Park.
The bid will cover work done to prepare a section of the park for the placement of the pump track, including clearing and leveling of the the grounds where the track will be installed.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said there has been no word on the exact delivery date for the track, though it is still expected sometime in June. The track is being purchased through a $32,000 Department of Community and Economic Development grant.
Jarrett also reminded those in attendance of the council’s decision to switch workman’s compensation insurance providers in 2018 to EHD Insurance, citing better rates and rebates. Jarrett said that as of April 1, the borough received a check with the single largest rebate so far, totaling $11,123.45. He added that, according to the insurance representative at the time of the switch, the rebates should continue to grow each year that the borough remains with the current provider.
Mayor Russell McClintock praised the quick response of Watsontown Emergency Management Agency officers who answered an emergency medical services call earlier this month. A mother reported her child was choking and McClintock said that the woman said the officers, “both arrived before she even got a chance to hang up on 911.”
The council also voted to approve the replacement of a police vehicle engine at a cost of $4,901.59, split equally between the general fund and the K-9 fund. The car had mistakenly been listed in the agenda as the borough’s primary K-9 vehicle and was amended to simply Ford Interceptor as it now serves as a backup K-9 vehicle.
Earlier in the meeting, Watonstown resident Dave Powell questioned the allocation of this money from the K-9 fund.
“I was under the impression that this program wasn’t going to cost the citizens of Watsontown anything,” he said, citing his discontent with the perceived additional costs levied by the motion.
Solicitor Jon DeWald clarified that the K-9 fund was separate from borough funds and existed as a nonprofit organization.
“To my knowledge it’s a separate 501©(3)...but those aren’t borough funds,” he said.
After Powell inquired as to the fund’s association with the borough, DeWald stated, “There’s a relation in the sense of... it was formed to encourage contributions because it’s a tax exempt organization, so individuals who donate to that can take a tax deduction, and then for K-9 expenses the borough incurs, that 501©(3) exists to help offset those, (that) is the way they’re integrated.”
Councilman Fred Merrill made a motion to table the issue of the removal of a parking spot at the intersection of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue. Merrill asked that information be gathered as to how many crash had occurred at the location. Police Chief Rod Witherite said the original request for the removal was made by PennDOT during a study they conducted on that intersection.
Council approved a motion to advertise paving bids, which will be opened at the next council meeting on May 9. The meeting concluded with an executive session of the council.
