District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 in Union County Court.
Preliminary hearings
• Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, had one count of corruption of minors held for court.
• Meghan E. Witmer, 27, of Lewisburg, had misdemeanor counts of marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia held for court.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Northumberland County Court
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against a 46-year-old Milton man as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:14 p.m. June 18 along Turbot Avenue, Milton.
Gustav Vazquez-Martinez, of Broadway Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (five counts), periods for required lighted lamps, no rear lights, operating a vehicle without a license and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Vazquez-Martinez exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .120%.
DUI
MILTON — Joaquin Taveras-Espinal, 57, of Elm Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence and multiple-beam equipment as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:55 a.m. June 4 at Mahoning and South Front streets, Milton.
During a traffic stop, police sad Taveras-Espinal exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .089%.
DUI
MILTON — A Michigan man has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and no rear lights as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:05 a.m. June 23 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Troopers charged Kippriol Boynton, 58, of River Rouge, Mich., after he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment during a traffic stop. His blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
DUI
MILTON — Todd Deitrick, 61, of Sunset Drive, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and driving without a license as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:15 p.m. July 1 along Front Street, Milton.
Deitrick allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .141%.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:06 a.m. June 25 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 212, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Napat Kongsawad, of Maywood, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), no rear lights and obscured plates. During the stop, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC.
DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a 29-year-old Muncy woman following a crash which occurred at 8:22 p.m. May 2 in the 400 block of Wall Street, Milton.
Kassandra Romayor, of West Water Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
After being involved in a two-vehicle crash, police said Raymor exhibited signs of impairment. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .172%.
DUI
MILTON — A 24-year-old Hughesville man has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale or illegal use of certain solvents (two counts).
Police charged Ronald Richart II, of Green Valley Road, after allegedly finding him in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.
Richart allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and has his blood test positive for nitrous oxide and THC.
DUI
MILTON — Stacey Molion, 48, of South Front Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), periods for required lighted lamps and driving on right side of the roadway as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:14 a.m. Jan. 13 at Broadway and Brown Avenue, Milton.
Police said Molion exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .261%.
DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against a 53-year-old Milton man allegedly found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .201%.
Genaro Santiago, of Mahoning Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), turning movements and required signals, vehicle registration expired, fail to keep right, driving at safe speed, fail to use safety belt and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:54 a.m. July 9 at Mahoning Street and South Turbot Avenue, Milton.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Columbus, Ohio, man has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:02 a.m. April 16 along Interstate 80 westbound, west of Interstate 180, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Dimitry Pascal, of Arborview Drive, has been charged with driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and speeding.
Troopers said Pascal's blood tested positive for THC after he exhibited signs of impairment during the traffic stop.
DUI
MILTON — A 23-year-old Lewisburg woman has been charged with multiple counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:25 p.m. June 13 at 7-Eleven, 55 Race St., Milton.
Heather Reichner, of Timberhaven Drive, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), restrictions on alcoholic beverages and exhaust systems.
During a traffic stop, police said Reichner exhibited signs of impairment. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .107%.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Mckayla Heilig, 20, of Mountain View Road, Sunbury, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:28 a.m. May 18 at Mahoning and Arch streets, Milton.
Police said Heilig was found to be in possession of pills, a metal grinder and small amount of marijuana.
Controlled substance
MILTON — Vince Day, 38, of North Eighth Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with controlled substance as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:16 p.m. July 16 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Troopers said Day was found in possession of a baggie with 12 Tramadol pills.
License suspended
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Paul McClintock, 44, of Cherry Street, Dewart, has been charged with drivers licenses suspended, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving with out a license and expired within 60 days.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop conducted at 9:27 p.m. July 19 along Main Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said McClintock was found to be driving without a license, which was suspended due to six prior driving under the influence convictions.
False identification
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Joseph Horger, 42, of Levittown, has been charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 3:30 p.m. July 11 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 212, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Horger has been charged with false identification, possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving vehicle without a license, operating suspended or revoked, duty of operator and required financial responsibility.
During a traffic stop, Horger allegedly told officers his name was Dennis Horger, and he was born in 1981. He was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants for prior offenses.
Identity theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Heather Carper, 34, of Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland, has been charged with identity theft, access device fraud and theft by deception.
The charges were filed after troopers said Craper used the debit card of Margaret Parker to make $647.89 in authorized purchases.
Prohibited offensive weapons
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been charged with prohibited offensive weapons, required financial responsibility, unauthorized transfer or use of registration, drivers required to be licensed and certificate of inspection.
Damien Younger, 29, of Baylor Road, was allegedly found to be in possession of brass knuckles during the stop, conducted at 5:35 p.m. June 18 at Elm and Fourth streets, Watsontown.
Driving while suspended
MILTON — Aaron Robbins, 28, of Blue Springs Terrace, Danville, has been charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Police filed the charge following a traffic stop conducted at 11:29 a.m. May 14 at Arch and Center streets, Milton. Robbins was allegedly found to be driving following a licenses suspension for a driving under the influence conviction.
