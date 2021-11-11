MILTON — Milton's mayor elect will be stepping down from a seat he currently holds on the borough's planning commission.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger reported during Wednesday's council meeting that the mayor cannot serve on the planning commission as he is able to break ties which may occur in council meetings. As a result, mayor elect Tom Aber will be stepping down from the planning commission at the end of the year.
Novinger said the name of a potential replacement for Aber on the commission will be brought before council for approval at a future meeting.
Mayor Mark Shearer, who was appointed to the position in June following the passing of Mayor Ed Nelson, congratulated both Aber and his opponent Joe Moralez — a council member — for their efforts throughout the election and their dedication to the community.
Aber defeated Moralez by just four votes.
"I never imagined Milton would be in the news for such a close vote," Shearer said. "Congratulations to Tom. We look forward to Joe still being involved."
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said 25 pounds of unused prescription medications were recently turned in to the department during a drug take-back initiative.
Those drugs have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be destroyed.
Zettlemoyer noted there's a box in the police department's lobby where unused prescription drugs can be dropped at any time.
"The drug take back is huge to get those off the street... so people don't raid the cabinets of family members," he said.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department has logged 105 man hours responding to eight calls for service thus far in November. For the year, the department has responded to 628 fire and rescue calls.
The department's mobile intensive care unit, staffed through Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 2,001 calls for service so far this year, including 84 in November.
The dates of 2022 council meetings were approved. A reorganizational meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
In addition, meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, March 9 and 23, April 13 and 27, May 11 and 25, June 8 and 22, July 13 and 27, Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 22, and Dec. 14 and 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.