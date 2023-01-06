1,000 abuse counts filed

MILTON — A 48-year-old Milton man has been charged with 1,000 felony counts of sexual abuse of children as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Thursday in the 100 block of North Arch Street, Milton.
According to a release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Robert Alain Kohl has been charged with the 1,000 counts, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Troopers said they were executing a search warrant on a home after learning of an IP address which had been used for trading illegal files.
Digital items at the home were examined, and Kohl was allegedly found to be in possession of thousands of sexually explicit files.
Kohl was arraigned and locked up in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 18 before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Agencies involved in the investigation included the PSP Computer Crimes Unit, West Hazleton Borough Police Department, Lackawanna County Detective, Lycoming County Detectives, FBI Williamsport, and Luzerne County Detectives with K9 Spike.
