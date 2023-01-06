1,000 abuse counts filed

MILTON — A 48-year-old Milton man has been charged with 1,000 felony counts of sexual abuse of children as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Thursday in the 100 block of North Arch Street, Milton.

According to a release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Robert Alain Kohl has been charged with the 1,000 counts, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. 

