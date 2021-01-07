WATSONTOWN — The tails of the Labrador Retrievers that live in the Solomon house have been wagging with even more excitement than usual recently as the family has made a big announcement.
Meghan and Eric Solomon have announced their business — Wagging Tail Coffee Co. — will be expanding from being operated out of a utility trailer parked at their East Ninth Street home in Watsontown to a location along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County.
Wagging Tail Coffee Co. specializes in serving espresso-based drinks, drip-brew and cold-brew coffee and teas. The business opened in September 2019 during the Watsontown Community Yard Sales.
Meghan credits her husband with coming up with the name for the business.
"We're major dog lovers," she said. "(Eric) said 'when a dog's wagging its tail, that's their way of showing love."
The business was founded on a part-time basis when the family returned to living in Watsontown. Meghan graduated from the Warrior Run High School, while Eric is a Milton graduate who served in the U.S. Army.
The couple — who have three children — traveled for eight years while Eric served. Meghan noted they learned about coffee and food trucks while living in Washington state.
She credits community support with leading to a rapid expansion of her coffee company.
"When we started, we were really part-time," Meghan recounted. "It was mostly two days per week, with just a few hours."
Those hours expanded over the summer when her cousin was able to work for the business.
"As soon as we (expanded hours), we just took off," Meghan said. "It was super exciting. We started out doing the farmer's market (Saturdays) in Watsontown. We did a few other events here and there.
"In the middle of the summer, we expanded so much that we had to add major shelves, a huge fridge inside the trailer," she continued. "Unfortunately, we couldn't move (the trailer) anymore."
Meghan realized the time had come to either close the business due to not being able to keep up, or to go full-force into it.
"We couldn't continue doing that amount of business in a residential neighborhood," she said. "We have been very lucky to have the support of our neighbors."
She noted that 90% of the neighbors patronize the business.
Meghan creates many of the drink flavors herself.
"There's a lot of things that I make that I'm not a huge fan of," she said. "You make things based off your customers and not you. I'm not going to like everything."
As they've been pondering the future of the business, the Solomons have been looking for a location to expand to.
"We, truthfully, wanted to stay in Watsontown," Meghan said. "I have tried to make it work with different people. A lot of times things looked promising, we got excited. They just fell through."
One day, she was driving along Route 15 in Gregg Township and noticed a two-acre lot for sale, three lots south of Weaver's Ice Cream and Pizza.
"I pulled over, I called, it was available," Meghan said. "At that moment, we just moved forward with it."
Once complete, the property will feature a 12-by-20-foot drive-thru coffee hut.
"We will also have a walk-up window with outdoor seating available," Meghan said. "We are hoping to break ground in the spring, with opening hopefully by June."
She said the design of the facility was key to being able to open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I, truthfully, think we got lucky with the nature of our business," Meghan said. "That was also another thing that we kept in the back of our mind, when we were deciding to open, every thing was shutting down.
"We didn't want to have to rely on indoor seating," she continued. "It's nice that people feel comfortable being outside."
Meghan credits Susquehanna Community Bank and SEDA-COG with helping her to secure a loan to bring the project to fruition.
"One of my customers works for Susquehanna Community Bank," she said. "I was talking to her about my frustrations with some other local banks. They weren't as up to helping us achieve our goals."
She will always be grateful for the support she received from the bank.
"You never forget who is there to help you when you need it," Meghan said. "It's kind of one of those things where they take the time and they care about their community a lot. They took a chance on us and we're going to do them proud."
