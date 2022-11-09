MILTON — The investigation into alleged vandalism which took place in the Milton Area School District's visitors locker rooms following Friday's game against Selinsgrove has been turned over to the Milton Police Department.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer confirmed Wednesday evening that information related to the alleged vandalism had just been turned over to his department for investigation.
Earlier in the evening, both the Milton and Selinsgrove area school districts released updated statements on the incident.
The Milton release stated the incident has been reported to both the police department and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA).
According to the release, district officials investigated and photographed the damage and found the following: Two broken brooms, two large "M" decals torn in half, several missing dry-erase style nameplates/stickers that are on lockers; and sexual innuendos and racial slurs written on nameplates.
"Members of the Milton and Selinsgrove community reached out to the school district, sharing images of Selinsgrove football players posing and smiling over liquid on a large Milton 'M' decal on the floor of the locker room," the release stated. "Comments made to the Instagram page, Selinsgrove Barstool Sports, indicate the liquid is urine. However Selinsgrove School District officials offer the liquid spilled from the improper disposal of drinking cups."
While children make mistakes, Milton's release said "adult coaches are ultimately responsible for those children and their actions.
"As such, it is a coach's responsibility to return others property in the same condition in which it was received," the release stated. "Locker rooms are no different."
The Milton release stated that Selinsgrove's athletic director and coaching staff were immediately made aware of the vandalism Friday night.
"They responded with a simple request to 'send a bill' for the damage done," the release stated. "The Milton area athletic director welcomed the Selinsgrove football team to Milton's Alumni Field, specifically asking the team to treat the new $15 million athletic complex with respect.
"These acts of vandalism in Milton do not speak to the virtues of sportsmanship, integrity and accountability that we should all strive to represent as educators and coaches of children."
Selinsgrove's release, signed by Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski, said the district reviewed all information reported by Milton, and conducted its own investigation.
"Any students who have conducted themselves in a manner that is not consistent with the high expectations of the Selinsgrove Area School District's Code of Conduct are being held accountable," Jankowski said.
He also explained that the liquid on the floor was due athletes admitting to not disposing of liquid cups "consistently."
"The rumor that the liquid on the floor was urine, which was originally expressed within various social media comments, was posted by minors not associated with the football program," he said. "This rumor was not validated at any time during the investigation, an investigation which included many students, student-athletes and school district personnel, including coaches assigned to various parts of the locker room oversight and cleanup."
Jankowski said the district will have an "enhanced focus" on social media, public perception and accountability.
"This is a good example of how heightened emotions accompanied with the viral nature of social media can lead people down a path of immediate negative judgement beyond credible facts," Jankowski said. "The previous public narrative was proven not holistically credible in fact, inaccurate.
"The Selinsgrove Area School District appreciates the support of all in facilitating this accurate narrative moving forward, effective immediately."
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.