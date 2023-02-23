Lavage to retire from Service 1st

Bill Lavage

 PROVIDED

DANVILLE — Steve Endress, chair of the Service 1st Board of Directors, has announced the retirement of President/CEO Bill Lavage, effective in September. Lavage has been with the credit union for 42 years.

Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Lavage holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Wilkes University. After college, he moved to Philadelphia where he worked for the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). He relocated to Danville in 1981 to accept a position as president and CEO of Geisinger Employees Federal Credit Union, which became Service 1st Federal Credit Union in 1995.

