Lavage to retire from Service 1st

DANVILLE — Steve Endress, chair of the Service 1st Board of Directors, has announced the retirement of President/CEO Bill Lavage, effective in September. Lavage has been with the credit union for 42 years.
Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Lavage holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Wilkes University. After college, he moved to Philadelphia where he worked for the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). He relocated to Danville in 1981 to accept a position as president and CEO of Geisinger Employees Federal Credit Union, which became Service 1st Federal Credit Union in 1995.
Since taking the lead role, the credit union has grown from $2 million to more $620 million in assets with 11 branch locations.
In 2000, Lavage received the William W. Pratt Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pennsylvania Credit Union Association. He was the 2014 recipient of the Thomas E. Beiter Award in recognition of his service with the Danville Business Alliance. Lavage became an Honorary Alumnus of Danville Area High School in 2019. He was recently honored by the Community Giving Foundation with the 2022 Robert N. Pursel Award for Community Service.
As an active member of the community, Lavage has shared his service and leadership with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Montour Council of Boy Scouts of American, Danville Area Little League, St. Joseph’s Basketball League, Danville Area Community Center, Danville Area Community Foundation, Danville Business Alliance, Columbia-Montour Partnership for Community Development, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), ThinkBIG® Pediatric Cancer Fund, and Going Gold Pediatric Cancer Awareness Initiative. Additionally, he started two traditions at Service 1st, the Annual Charity Duck Derby and the credit union’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Together, these events have raised over $607,000 to benefit local non-profit organizations.
Lavage and wife Cindy reside in Riverside. They have two sons, Aaron and Dan, and four grandchildren, Elliot, Sammy, and twins Julia and Natalie.
Upon completion of a search, Service 1st’s Board of Directors will announce Lavage’s successor later this year.
