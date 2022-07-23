MIFFLINBURG — The August bird walk of Seven Mountains Audubon will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road, Route 192 Mifflinburg.
Seven Mountains, chartered in 1974, is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society. Its name refers to seven notable peaks west of the Susquehanna River.
