ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class Kade Heckel, of Hughesville, and Midshipman 1st Class Evan Roberts, of Oak Harbor, Wash., were recently awarded Marshall Scholarships.
This academic scholarship provides up to two years of postgraduate study at a United Kingdom university. This year, more than 1,000 candidates competed for one of the 41 scholarships awarded. This year’s class includes the largest number of U.S. service academy graduates since service academies began competing for the Marshall Scholarship in the early 1980s.
Heckel is a double major in computer science and computer engineering at the Naval Academy. He is a Trident Scholar, conducting research on machine learning for network intrusion detection. He has served as the training officer and vice president of the Naval Academy Cyber Security Team.
In the fall of 2019, Heckel was recognized for discovering two attack vectors against commercial 3D printing technologies and was invited to present his findings at the DoD’s Avengercon Cyber Security Conference. His research influenced Navy requirements for putting such systems on ships.
Upon commissioning, Heckel plans to pursue a Master of Science in artificial intelligence and adaptive systems at the University of Sussex in Brighton, England. After completion of the Marshall Scholarship program, Heckel will serve as a cyber warfare engineer.
Robertson is a double major in aerospace engineering and physics at the Naval Academy. He is one of five Stamp Scholars in the Class of 2022, conducting research with NASA on autonomous satellite robotics and space system design.
Upon commissioning, Roberts plans to pursue a Master of Science in advanced mechanical engineering with aerospace at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.
