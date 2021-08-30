LEWISBURG — A count of homicide by vehicle, a felony, has been filed against a motorist involved in a mid-July crash which killed a child from the Lewisburg area.
Roger L. Kline, 68, of Beaver Springs, will also face a felony aggravated assault by vehicle count and summary allegations including reckless driving, driving at a safe speed and following too closely.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police investigated the crash reported at 3:25 p.m. July 12 along Route 45 between Salem Church and Hoffa Mill roads. The investigation, along with a state police crash reconstruction and corroboration by a witness, alleged that a van driven westbound by Kline hit a small blue sedan from behind before rolling into its side.
The driver of a third vehicle, a sedan traveling eastbound at the time, could not avoid the van as it rolled. One of two its occupants sustained injuries.
The investigation concluded Landyn Zerbe, 8, of Lewisburg, was properly seated in a rear seat of the sedan.
Its driver, Cody Zerby, claimed to have seen the van allegedly driven by Kline "coming up fast from behind." But a left turn into a driveway could not be completed before impact.
Landyn was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital then flown to Geisinger where Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said he died at 3:27 a.m. the next day. Lynn ruled it a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head and neck.
During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was issued for Kline's phone.
Police alleged that Kline had made an outgoing phone call which timed nearly exactly with the time of the crash. A measurement taken later in July also alleged that Kline had 1,211 feel of "clear, unobstructed view prior to the point of impact."
The filing also alleged that Kline did not apply brakes until 0.5 seconds before impact, was traveling between 51 mph and 56 mph at the time and took no evasive action.
Headlights on the Zerby vehicle were also apparently on, alleging that the tail lights in the path of the van were also illuminated.
Kline, whose unsecured bail was set at $100,000, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 in Lewisburg.
