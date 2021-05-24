LEWISBURG — Plant a Seed 2021, Transitions 33rd Annual Auction, will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27 in a virtual format via www.transitionsofpa.org.
Registration, item donation and bidding information is also available via www.transitionsofpa.org.
Items include six cruise vouchers for the Hiawatha paddlewheel riverboat, a professional business branding makeover by David McSween, an herb garden sampler donated by Kathy Graham and Rob Cook and many others.
Transitions, founded in 1975, recognized the support needed for "women in transition," including legal advice, emotional support and physical safety.
