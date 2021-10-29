DANVILLE – Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently presented Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) with a $500 donation to be used for the organization’s annual Books for Babes program.
During the holiday season the Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley helps to bring “book-love” to the area’s youngest children through its Books for Babes project. Children enrolled in Early Head Start, Northumberland Area Head Start, Pre-K Counts, and Early Intervention Preschool Programs in Snyder, Union, Columbia, Northumberland, and Montour counties receive these books.
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit partners in this project and provides envelopes, copying the parent tips, and distributing the books to the various classes. The purpose of the program is to encourage the families of these children to see the value of reading and books.
Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley is a local non-profit, volunteer organization whose goals are to develop literacy, provide instructional leadership, support professional development, and advocate literacy issues. Anyone interested, can make a donation to the Books for Babes project. Checks should be made payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to: Mary Keiser at 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.