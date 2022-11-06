MIFFLINBURG — The skies were gray but everything else was red, white and blue during a patriotic Veterans Day ceremony, held Saturday at the Union County World War II Honor Roll in Mifflinburg.

More than 200 veterans, their families, local dignitaries, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Gold Star Families were among those in attendance at the ceremony.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.