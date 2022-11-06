MIFFLINBURG — The skies were gray but everything else was red, white and blue during a patriotic Veterans Day ceremony, held Saturday at the Union County World War II Honor Roll in Mifflinburg.
More than 200 veterans, their families, local dignitaries, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Gold Star Families were among those in attendance at the ceremony.
The 19th annual ceremony was hosted Maureen Weigl, the deputy adjutant general for the Department of Military Affairs in Pennsylvania.
Weigl said the program "means everything to the veterans, especially those of Vietnam who came back from the unpopular war and felt unappreciated for their service.
"It means everything to those who fought in the Gulf War and in Afghanistan and are now facing challenges due to illness from exposure to burn pits in the Middle East," she said. "The more we educate the public about the needs our veterans face, the more support and help we can give them."
Weigl said events like the one held Saturday helps to forge bonds among veterans.
"Most veterans thrive when they bond together and get to tell their stories," she said. "It's people coming together like this that lets our veterans know they are not forgotten and still appreciated."
Weigl said there are nearly 800,000 veterans across Pennsylvania. Some of those are in veteran homes and nursing centers.
"We need to make sure the veterans in our homes and nursing centers know about and understand their benefits so that they are given all that's due them," said Weigl.
According to Weigl, the number of homeless veterans across the nation are on the rise due to increasing housing costs.
"We need to see that vets who choose to live in their own homes are able to stay in their homes for as long as they want," she said. "We rely on private and public partnerships, homeless shelters, food banks, and psychological services to help our vets."
Weigl urged those in attendance to do what they can to assist veterans.
"If you know of a veteran that needs help, reach out to your local county veterans office or go to the government website PA VETConnect to get them the help they need," she said. "We need to take care of our Vets."
She also stressed the importance of supporting veterans service organizations, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War who do so much good in helping our Veterans.
"Twenty percent of our armed services include women," Weigl noted "We need to have equitable resources for them."
Doug Walter, a long-time supporter of veterans, and organizer of the ceremony gave special recognition to some distinguished veterans in the audience. They included Ellen Machamer, a Navy veteran and the widow of the late Drew Machamer. He is credited, along with the late Al Hess, with coming up with the idea to revive the World War II Honor Roll.
Walter also recognized Guy Stover, a Korean War veteran who mows the grass at and takes care of the area around the honor roll.
Walter then went on to read the names of veterans from Union County who passed away over the last year. The list included:
• George Steese, who served from 1954 to 1956 in the 3rd Marine Division and served as Mifflinburg's Borough manager for many years.
• George Gutelius, who served in the U.S. Army in World War II and helped care for the honor roll.
• Ralph Dreese, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Dreese flew 33 missions in the European Theater and earned the Army Air Medal, the distinguished Flying Cross and three bronze stars.
• James Prowant, who served in the U.S. Army in World War II.
• Thomas Riemensnyder, who served in the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War, where he received a purple heart medal. He was active in Union County's 4th of July Parade and numerous other veterans causes.
• Al Hess, Walter's father-in-law, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters.
Following the recognitions of the recently departed, a list of 50 names of Union County residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives during World War II were read off in remembrance.
The ceremony opened with the singing of "God Bless the USA," followed by the singing of the national anthem by the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene Singers. The Pledge of Allegiance led by both the Girl, Boy and Cub Scout groups from Mifflinburg.
Concluding the event, the Mifflinburg Boy Scout troop held a flag burning ceremony at one of the pavilions in the Mifflinburg Community Park.
Doug Walter said the Honor Roll was dedicated in 2003 and next year will mark its 20th year anniversary.
WVIA public television recorded the ceremony. The television station recently visited the monument to record a segment on it, which is slated to be broadcast Nov 9.
“I have tried so hard to get more people aware the honor roll even exists, and to have WVIA do this piece will be a major boost,” Walter said.
“We not only have our ceremony, but we do a benefit for the veterans home in Hollidaysburg,” he said.
Donations are still being accepted for new — with tags on — sweat tops and pants, sizes small to 3X. Gift cards to Weis, Giant and Walmart are also being accepted, along with cash donations.
Donations to the monument are also being accepted. Residents who would like to purchase a memorial brick at the monument, or to make a tax-deductible donation to maintain it, can contact Walter at 570-713-8919 or email mazeppa@ptd.net.
