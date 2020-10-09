HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by double digits in four of six area counties, based on data released Friday by the state Department of Health. One new death was reported in Northumberland County.
Data showed confirmed new cases were up by 21 in Northumberland County, 13 in Columbia County, 11 in Snyder County and 10 in Lycoming County. Confirmed new cases were up nine in Union County and seven in Montour County, giving the six-county area a spike of 71 confirmed new cases since Thursday.
Statewide, 1,380 new cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 167,928. The state has reported 8,308 deaths related to COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,165 (74 deaths)
• Columbia County, 949 cases (36 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 762 cases (26 deaths)
• Union County, 548 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 353 cases (10 deaths)
• Montour County, 209 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.