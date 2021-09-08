MIFFLINBURG — Parents expressed their thoughts about a state-imposed facial covering requirement Tuesday evening at a town hall-style meeting called to discuss district equity efforts.
Tuesday was the first day of the mask mandate imposed in schools amid an uptick of coronavirus cases and reports of a new variant.
The evening meeting opened with an overview of the district equity strategy, intended to ensure students are equally valued, respected and safe.
Remarks included explanations that the strategy is not an indoctrination program, sexuality instruction or racially-oriented academics including “critical race theory.”
However, some of the speakers in the opening of the public discussion claimed the district’s adherence to a mask mandate defied the intent of the equity program.
Some also decried what they believed was enforcement measures led by police.
“Part of the equity program is to stop the systemic oppression of minority groups,” said Robert Blankenship. “There was a minority group today that was oppressed and singled out, threatened and devalued. They were kept inside.”
Blankenship said he was disappointed in the turn of events, and claimed young students were bullied into wearing facial coverings. He predicted an exodus of students to charter schools in spite of the added cost to families.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel later said the school day went fairly well for most, but acknowledged some students went home and some parents opposed the mask mandate.
“We are working with them to identify alternatives,” Lichtel wrote after the meeting. “We are insisting that participating in the school environment is limited to those who are masked.”
Lichtel also later addressed the circulation of photos of Mifflinburg Borough Police outside the high school and entering the middle school.
“Please know that these police officers were not engaged to play a role in enforcing the masking order,” Lichtel added. “Their presence on our campus, and specifically at the high school, was due to the rumors that had been circulated about a planned protest of adults at the school during the time when students were entering the building.
“Fortunately, this did not happen,” he concluded. “I understand that the police visit to the middle school was for the introduction of a new police officer.”
Meantime, explanation of the district’s equity efforts included an affirmation that racism will not be tolerated and that barriers to learning must be overcome. Positive interaction, positive social skills for student engagement and professional development were also stressed.
Shawn Welsh, kindergarten through grade 8 gifted student support teacher, led the discussion which flowed along familiar lines. Notably, the role of families to promote tolerance versus what some see as the district’s responsibility to fill in values families may neglect.
Jo Hurst noted that when younger, developing a tough exterior was stressed. But Hurst cited the frequency of suicides among LGBTQ young people as evidence that change is needed.
“Ultimately, we are all on the same page,” Hurst said. “I’m hoping that by listening to each other and bouncing (things) off each other that maybe we can finally start making changes.”
Similarly, Chastidy Shuck asked the town hall attendees to imagine actually being marginalized every day of their life. She recounted her child being subjected to racial slurs in grade 3 and afterward.
“She wanted to come here tonight and read something,” Shuck said. “I did not let her because I was afraid it would make things worse for her, not better.”
Other participants brought a religious perspective to the matter.
“Because we live in a fallen world full of sinful people, even our sweet little children, will choose to be hurtful toward each just as the adults will be disrespectful even in our efforts to seek truth,” said Jen Brubaker. “A committee or a new set of regulations cannot change that.”
Brubaker claimed teachers were being asked to create special education programs for nearly two dozen perspectives including different genders orientations, religious beliefs and ethnic backgrounds.
It was the responsibility of parents, Brubaker maintained, to teach children to live up to who they were created to be and treat others with equanimity.
