Warrior Run superintendent reports on COVID numbers

TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack is confident the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies are working.
During a board committee session held Tuesday, Hack said it appears as if the board’s vote to mandate masking through this Friday is playing a part in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases in the district down.
“We are doing fairly well,” he said. “I hope we stay on this trajectory.”
At Turbotville Elementary School, Hack said two students have recently tested positive for COVID-19. However, no other students needed to be quarantined as a result of those positive tests.
He noted that 26 Turbotville students have had to recently quarantine due to potentially being exposed to the virus outside of school.
At the middle school, Hack said 12 students have recently tested positive for the virus. Three of those cases were reported last week, resulting in 12 to 15 students needing to quarantine due to being in close proximity to those who tested positive.
In addition, Hack said 43 middle school students quarantined due to potentially being exposed to COVID-19 outside of school.
At the high school, Hack said six students have recently tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, he said eight students who had not been in school tested positive. No other students were required to quarantine as the result of those positive tests.
According to Hack, 20 high school students have had to quarantine due to potentially being exposed to the virus outside of school.
