MILTON — Terry Weaver, of Watsontown, had just started working a new job in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana. Weaver felt called to respond to the disaster and asked his new employer if he could take one week off.
Weaver traveled with fellow members of Christ Wesleyan Church, of Milton, to volunteer in the aftermath of the disaster.
Weaver passed away in September. About 40 friends and family members gathered Thursday evening at Christ Wesleyan to participate in a mission-related activity held in his memory.
“He had a generous heart,” Judy Weaver, Terry’s widow, said as she welcomed volunteers to an Experience Missions packaging event.
Judy learned of the work of Experience Missions through Yami Melton, who also attends the church.
After attending a food packaging and supply event in the fall, Melton became inspired to raise funds to support the cause. Initially, she sought to raise $750 for Christmas, in order to ship a quarter gaylord of supplies to benefit persecuted Christians.
As donations poured in, Melton continued to raise her goal.
“I challenged myself to double that ($750),” she said. “That was met. We opened it up, if more people wanted to donate.”
To date, Melton has raised approximately $8,100 to ship quarter gaylords filled with medical and hygiene supplies around the world.
Upon learning of Melton’s efforts, Judy felt moved to donate.
“I thought ‘I’m going to give enough money to donate (a quarter gaylord) in memory of Terry,” Judy said.
Family and friends of Terry who gathered for Thursday’s packaging event — made possible by Judy’s contribution — prepared kits including washcloths, soap, hair brushes, wipes, a comb, toothbrush, gauze and Band-Aids.
“It’s so special that (Judy) wanted to honor her husband and allow others a glimpse into his life,” Melton said.
Given his passion for serving others, Judy believes her husband would’ve enjoyed the packaging event.
“He would be overwhelmed,” she said. “His heart would be bursting.”
Paul Kinley, project manager for Experience Missions, praised Melton and Weaver for their support of the organization.
“It’s truly amazing for our mission to see an individual like Yami Melton step up, be engaged,” he said. “Her enthusiasm and passion for missions is exceedingly awesome.
“It’s truly Christ working through Yami.”
“Yes it is,” a humble Melton added.
After giving Judy a hug, Kinley noted that Thursday was the first time he met her.
“Here’s a lady who recently lost her husband,” he said. “She steps up to say it’s to honor her husband… I’m overwhelmed. I’m overjoyed. It’s amazing.”
According to Kinley, the packages assembled Thursday will be shipped to Voice of the Martyrs — an organization based in Oklahoma — for distribution.
“These (packages) will go to persecuted Christians and refugees, primarily in the Middle East and Africa,” Kinley said.
Melton plans to hold additional fundraising efforts for Experience Missions in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.