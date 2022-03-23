MIFFLINBURG — Grant funding of Mifflinburg Community Pool repairs hinges on how promptly a feasibility study can be completed.
Rob Rowe, Mifflinburg Borough project manager, reiterated the need for the study Tuesday night at a meeting of a committee formed to explore the future of the Mifflinburg Community Pool. He said to take action without it would be like putting the “cart before the horse.”
Grant funding for the feasibility study comes with an application deadline of Wednesday, April 6. Rowe said the study would cost from $40,000 to $60,000.
“They’ll look at everything from finances to operation of the pool with code compliance and handicap accessibility,” Rowe said. “Then all the deficiencies whether it is cosmetic or structural.”
Feasibility studies generally offer different options, Rowe said, with different costs associated with each.
If everything falls into place, such as funding for the actual work and an aggressive work schedule, renovation could begin in August 2025 with a return to service the following year.
“My concern is that you are talking nine months of construction,” Rowe said. “In my schedule, that is really aggressive and I don’t know that it can physically happen.”
Repairs to the pool outlined at the previous committee meeting included updating many areas of it to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Rowe had previously mentioned structural challenges due to the age of the facility.
Speculation at the previous meeting was that the cost of a comprehensive reworking of the 60-year-old pool may exceed a six-figure amount. Rowe declined to speculate further regarding what would be needed to get the facility up to contemporary standards.
About half a dozen people attended the meeting in the Mifflinburg Borough Office Building and brought questions. They included Mary Jones, a swim shop manager, Sally Rothermel, of Mifflinburg Kiwanis, and Sue Smith, who speculated whether the pool could be closed for two years.
Rowe said a one-year closure was realistic but a two-year closure was potentially reasonable.
Ellie Kreisher, committee chair and borough council member, said other options included forming a nonprofit which would be given control of the pool for a nominal amount, then pay rent to the borough.
Maintenance and other operating expenses would be the responsibility of the nonprofit. Kreisher compared the arrangement to when a hair stylist pays a salon for a space to conduct business.
Matt Wagner, committee and borough council member, observed some of the shortened hours at the pool in 2021 were due to staff shortages. The committee hoped higher wages now in place would attract more people to work at the pool.
Lifeguards would be paid $11 per hour in 2022, certified water safety instructors would be offered $12 per hour and desk help would be offered $8 per hour.
Applications were available at www.mifflinburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.