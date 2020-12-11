LEWISBURG — The Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program is looking for teen and adult volunteers to carry groceries at food distributions.
"Distribution days" are from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month from the basement of the First Baptist Church at 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Volunteers must be able to carry a bag of groceries up a flight of stairs.
Masks are required and social distancing practices are in place.
Friday, Dec. 18 is the program's holiday distribution, a date when volunteers are needed more than ever.
Friday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 22, the second and fourth Fridays, will be the distribution dates for the upcoming month due New Years Day 2021 falling on a Friday.
