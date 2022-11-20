MIFFLINBURG — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing number of people have been skipping routine health screening, including being tested for colon cancer.
A Mifflinburg-area doctor is reminding patients that preventative testing is key in detecting colorectal cancer. Dr. Shawn P. McGlaughlin is a family medicine doctor in Mifflinburg, and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital. He received his medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
McGlaughlin said around 45 million average-risk adults remain unscreened in the United States, as many believe they are at low risk, or are not showing symptoms.
He said this screening gap has been exacerbated by the pandemic, prompting a 40% drop in already-low cancer screening numbers.
In addition, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Pennsylvania. Approximately 1 out of 54 Pennsylvanians are expected to die of this cancer.
McGlaughlin feels the medical community has also dropped the ball in not reminding patients of the need for screening. He also feels, in current economic times many people, are underinsured and don't want to pay out-of-pocket for testing.
McGlaughlin said that studies show an increase in colorectal cancer in younger Americans. He believes obesity is the number one reason for the spike in younger people, next to a family history of the disease.
On May 30, 2018, The American Cancer Society updated their guidelines for recommended screening for colorectal cancer, from age 50 to 45. This was in direct response to the increase in incidence of early age onset colorectal cancer.
"Those with a family history of colorectal cancer should be tested even earlier than age 45," McGlaughlin said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, other risk factors for colorectal cancer include smoking, lack of physical activity and human papilloma virus.
McGlaughlin said symptoms of colorectal cancer include: A change in bowl habits, decrease in body weight, abdominal pain and blood in feces. He warned that most times when symptoms occur, it's often when colorectal cancer is in more advanced stages.
"Early screenings can detect cancer before it advances to later stages and possibly metastasizes," McGlaughlin said.
"People either by choice stopped cancer screenings, or they were fearful of the risk of contracting COVID as it can be spread through contact with a person's stool," said McGlaughlin. "Many people may have put screening procedures like colonoscopies on hold because of the COVID transmission factor."
He said the "gold standard test" for colon cancer is an invasive colonoscopy.
The test requires an office visit with a gastroenterologist, he said. It also requires prep-time a day ahead of the procedure.
During the test, a patient is mildly sedated and must have another individual available to take them to and from the appointment, because of safety risks due to sedation and driving.
"A person having a colonoscopy only needs to be tested in this manner every 10 years," McGlaughlin said.
He referenced a recent Harris poll on colorectal cancer screenings which found nearly one third of adult respondents believe the only screening option for colorectal cancer is a colonoscopy.
However, 72% of adults surveyed agreed they would be more willing to get screened for colorectal cancer if they could use an at-home screening option.
"There are noninvasive tests that can be done from the comfort of one's home that are very accurate at detecting any abnormalities," McGlaughlin said.
The most popular one is ColoGuard, a home test where participants collect a fecal sample and then send it away to a lab for testing.
If there's a positive result, McGlaughlin said a colonoscopy is then administered to detect and diagnose for possible further treatment.
McGlaughlin said if the test comes back negative, then a repeat test is suggested every three years.
There is also the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT). It looks for hidden blood in the stool, which can be an early sign of cancer. FIT only detects human blood from the lower intestines.
Medicines and food do not interfere with the test, so it tends to be more accurate and have fewer false positive results than other tests. McGlaughlin said this is usually an annual noninvasive test that can easily be done at home.
He feels individuals are often not up to date on their screenings because they don't want to know the outcome, especially with a colonoscopy.
"Inserting a scope the thickness of your pinky finger up someone's rectum is not a pleasant idea," said McGlaughlin, thus hampering the desire to get tested in the first pace. "The best test is the one that gets done."
