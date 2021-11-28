MILTON — Although traffic was a bit flat at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a business which opened a Milton location more than two years ago continues to expand.
Jason Letteer, who founded Breaking Bread Company in 2012, opened its first permanent location in 2019 at the former Klee’s Korner, located at 281 Hepburn St.
“Through COVID, it was a little struggle,” Letteer said. “Our business is stronger now than when we opened.”
He credits the uptick in business to the economy picking back up and the strong customer base which has been built.
A carryover from the onset of the pandemic, Letteer said much of his business still comes from take-out orders.
“Even right now, 60% of our business is still take-out,” he said. “People aren’t as afraid to eat out now. People became so used to eating at home (they’re still doing so).”
For more than one year, musical performances by local artists have been offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Breaking Bread. During warmer weather, the performances have occurred on an outdoor patio to the rear of the business.
“We offer free beer on Friday nights,” Letteer noted.
With the success of the Friday evening performances in mind, and the growth of the business, the outdoor dining area will be expanding.
“Next year, we are going to be putting a bigger outdoor space in,” Letteer said. “We are going to be putting up semi-permanent roofing, outdoor heaters.
“We are going to be holding an outdoor barbecue in the summer,” he continued. “We will be putting someone on the grill and do different features, on Friday nights.”
Many of the same features which were popular when the business opened its Milton location two years ago remain in demand by customers.
“Gyros are still strong, pizzas, stromboli,” Letteer said. “We sell a lot of cheesesteaks. I try to keep seven to 10 homemade soups throughout the week.”
Since 2012, Breaking Bread Company has operated a Wednesday stand at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market.
“We’ve expanded there,” Letteer said.
Initially, just breads were sold at the market.
“We do made to order sandwiches there,” he said. “We also offer soups there, and a variety of Italian breads.”
Catering requests have also picked up for the business.
“We have probably 10 clients per week that we do their lunches for,” Letteer said. “They’re bigger lunches.”
He credits a staff of seven with helping the business to grow.
“We’ve had a strong staff here,” Letteer said. “A lot of people have had (staffing) issues (during COVID). Ours are friends, family members.”
He noted his passion for the business.
“It’s to give great food at great prices,” Letteer said. “I try to give back to the community.”
He said the business has participated in numerous fundraising activities for various organizations over the past year.
