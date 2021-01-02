HARRISBURG - Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,808 over the last week based on data released Saturday by the state Department of Health. New deaths rose by over 60 in local counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 539 over the last week in Lycoming County, 537 in Northumberland County, 346 in Columbia County, 170 in Union County, 121 in Snyder County and 95 in Montour County. Northumberland County recorded 28 new deaths, Lycoming County 15, Columbia County 12 and Union County 10.
The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 9,253 new cases, in addition to 7,714 new cases reported Friday, January 1 for a two-day total of 16,967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 657,292 since March.
There are 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,172 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September, the state reported.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25-31 stood at 15%.
The state reported 236 new deaths Thursday and 25 new deaths Friday for a total of 16,239 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 4,763 cases (235 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 5,570 cases (124 deaths)
- Union County, 2,691 cases (43 deaths)
- Columbia County, 2,707 cases (73 deaths)
- Snyder County, 1,713 cases (43 deaths)
- Montour County, 1,133 cases (25 deaths)
