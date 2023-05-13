Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Morgan Showers, 29, of Delaware Township, and Martin Tucker, 30, of Delaware Township.
• Morgan Plank, 28, of Watsontown, and Sean Funk, 32, of Watsontown.
• Joseph Bush, 28, of Delaware Township, and Keisha Johnson, 36, of Delaware Township.
• Pedro Ramirez-Revolorio, 21, of Milton, and Emily Smith, 20, of Center Borough.
• Stephen Snyder, 32, of Northumberland, and Elyse Johnston, 29, of Northumberland.
• Denise Feger, 43, of Hemlock Township, and Mark Longenberger, 49, of South Williamsport.
• Kayla Broscious, 25, of Ralpho Township, and Austin Stine, 26, of Shamokin Township.
• Michael Benedetto, 56, of Shamokin Township, and Lori Washuta, 54, of Shamokin Township.
• Jaden Carper, 24, of Snydertown, and Thayne Hummel, 23, of Northumberland.
• Kareem Pitts, 31, of Selinsgrove, and Ashley Andrusis, 20, of Danville.
• Charles Moyle, 35, of Middlecreek Township, and Kendra Gensel, 28, of Middlecreek Township.
• Tiffany Clark, 30, of Marion Heights, and Angelo Ballerino Jr., 34, of Marion Heights.
Deed transfers
• Amos K. Beiler and Lydia S. Beiler to Aaron B. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus, property in Delaware Township, $315,000.
• Robert J. Enterline to Nathan A. Rader-Edkin, property in Turbotville, $155,000.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and ZBerks Homes DBA to Taras D. Butrej and Elizabeth A. Butrej, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $360,885.
• Angela M. Debaro and W. Brian Debaro to Matthew T. Wilson and Danielle M. Wilson, property in Milton, $329,000.
• Linda K. Russell to Paul R. Shrawder and Luanne Shrawder, property in Milton, $27,635.
• Keith R. Martin and Rebecca J. Martin to Martin Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Michael A. Williams trustee, Keith R. Martin and Rebecca J. Martin, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Harry F. Cromley Jr. and Kathleen A. Cromley to Harry F. Cromley Jr. and Kathleen A. Cromley Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Noreen J. Venn, Daniel K. Venn and Linda K. Yost to Daniel K. Venn and Linda M. Venn, property in Coal Township, $1.
• James W. Walsh to Humberto Luna, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Melissa McGuffie to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, property in Shamokin, $2,086.29.
• James A. Neitz Sr. and Jean E. Neitz to James A. Neitz Jr., three properties in Point Township, $1 each.
• Redevelopment Authority of the City of Shamokin and Shamokin Redevelopment Authority, to Tikert Cekic, property in Shamokin, $100.
• Sonja R. Haig and Sonja R. Cary to Orson Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• William T. Riggs and Carmel R. Riggs to James D. Riggs, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• William T. Riggs and Carmel R. Riggs to William T. Riggs Jr. and Jacqueline Lee Riggs, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Linda L. Lytle to James L. Aucker and Joshua J. Aucker, property in Sunbury, $1.
• JR&R LLC to Galina Pakhomova, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Bob S. Troutman estate and M. Jane Konyar exeuctrix to M. Jane Konyar, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Carol L. Shull and Carol L. Herb to Shawn A. Cohoon, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Nancy Ann Wilkins, Nancy N. Garner and Clifford Garner to Patricia A. Harvey, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
• William B. Fracalossi and Kathleen M. Fracalossi to Levi J. Seybert, property in Ralpho Township, $378,000.
• Patirica A. Deibler to Rene Ortiz Rea, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Richard R. Feudale to Rutherford Nolasco de la Cruz, property in Shamokin, $62,000.
• Relentless Realty LLC to NPC Penn LLC, property in Marion Heights, $50,000.
• Relentless Realty LLC to NPC Penn LLC, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Thomas A. Orzechowski Sr. and Rosemary Orzechowski to Thomas A. Orzechowski Sr. and Rosemary Orzechowski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• To Investments LLC to Jesus M. Suncar Guzman and Jacqueline Romano, property in Coal Township, $26,000.
• Melinda L. Smink and Melinda L. Divila to Judith A. Lehrer, property in Coal Township, $88,750.
• William Dudeck to Shawn Locke and sarah Gatlin, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Bruce W. Whipple to Alexis Ann Houser, property in Sunbury, $134,000.
• William R. Paul by agent, Joyce A. Paul by agent, Dawn Paul Clark agent and Kristin Paul Howerter agent to Brandon Geiswhite, property in Sunbury, $7,500.
• Robert F. Pesarchick and Pamela L. Pesarchick to Antonio Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Charles A. Long, Tammy Long, Terry D. Kissinger and June G. Long to L&W Family Farms LLC, property in Jordan TOwnship, $1.
• Joseph M. Bielski and Linda J. ZBielski to Kristina M. Bielski and Ryan A. Mock, property in Coal Township, $1.
• James D. Powell and Debra M. Powell to James M. Powell, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Philip J. Kemberling and Donna P. Kemberling to Neal M. Zimmerman and Carrie L. Zimmerman, property in Rush Township, $450,000.
• Tony Romig and Valerie Romig to Laura Devito, property in Riverside, $1.
• Thomas W. Kenenitz and Catherine Marie Kenenitz to Kelly Jo Clews, property in East Cameron Townshi, $1.
• Barbara S. Moyer to Anna L. Mensch, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Linda Sue Sarfine to Black Horn LLC, property in Northumberland, $100,000.
• Anne L. Darrup and James F. Darrup Jr. to Lisa Darrup and Carl Darrup, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Michael A. Fantini to Ronda E. Pollock, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• James W. McDowall and Roseanne McDowall to Ginez Brothers LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Amit B. Bansal and Rachita Bansal to Luis Felipe Gonazlez Vazquez and Angel R. Diaz Sanchez, property in Riverside, $1.
