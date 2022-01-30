MIFFLINBURG – Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg have announced a Lenten schedule of events.
The following will be held:
• 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper, at Christ's United, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Ash Wednesday service, at First Lutheran, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Evening meals and prayer service, 6 p.m. meal and 7 p.m. service as follows: March 9 at Christ's United; March 16 at First Lutheran; March 23 at Christ's United; March 30 at First Lutheran; and April 6 at Christ's United.
