DANVILLE — Dedicated doctors and nurses play a crucial role in shaping the outlooks and outcomes of their patients. However, in the Geisinger Health System, there’s one staff member who routinely puts smiles on faces with her sheer presence alone. She doesn’t have a medical degree, but she does have an infectious energy that’s particularly hard to resist, especially when her tail starts wagging.

“Aria is not a therapy dog by any means, but Aria comforts staff,” said Vicki Housner, the Regional K-9 Handler for the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. “Patients and little kids, they respond very highly to her. The sense of security and safety that she brings, it’s really very good for them.”

