DANVILLE — Dedicated doctors and nurses play a crucial role in shaping the outlooks and outcomes of their patients. However, in the Geisinger Health System, there’s one staff member who routinely puts smiles on faces with her sheer presence alone. She doesn’t have a medical degree, but she does have an infectious energy that’s particularly hard to resist, especially when her tail starts wagging.
“Aria is not a therapy dog by any means, but Aria comforts staff,” said Vicki Housner, the Regional K-9 Handler for the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. “Patients and little kids, they respond very highly to her. The sense of security and safety that she brings, it’s really very good for them.”
Housner worked for 14 years at the Conagra facility in Milton before moving on to work as a correctional officer at the State Correctional Institution in Muncy, eventually landing at Geisinger, where she’s been for the last 17 years, partly as a lead supervisor.
It has been working as a K-9 handler with Aria, a German Shepherd and her partner on the job, that has been the hardest and most rewarding part of a long career.
“We started it from scratch. There wasn’t anything here before,” said Sean McGinley, Geisinger’s senior director of security operations and former police chief of Mahoning Township. “There was a lot of work that had to go into it, just the research, what type of animal should we get, what type of training should go in, and selection for the handler. So there were a lot of things to consider.”
The idea to bring on a security K-9 and handler sprang forth from a workplace violence committee that Geisinger had initiated to address rising safety concerns within the healthcare community.
“I found out that we were actually behind the times because a lot of hospitals throughout the United States already have K9-s in their hospitals. This is not a new concept,” said Housner.
Her research led her to Shallow Creek Kennels, a police service dog importing and training facility outside Sharpsville, near the Ohio border. That's the same facility through which the Watsontown Police Department acquired its now-retired K-9, Mariska.
Aria originally came from the Czech Republic before arriving in Western Pennsylvania, and it was at Shallow Creek that Aria and Housner first got to know one another.
“The training program we elect to go with is very intensive. It’s a six-week residential program. Our handler goes out there and spends six weeks living there with the other trainees and their K-9s. It is intensive. It requires a lot of testing,” said McGinley.
Because Aria is a working dog and not a traditional pet, Housner had to work on cultivating the skills she would need to have a healthy and successful working relationship, including learning how to read how Aria reacts to specific stimuli.
“Your dog is probably 90 to 95% trained on what you want when you get (to Shallow Creek). The other 5 to 10% is the handler catching up with everything the dog already knows,” said Housner. “There is a lot to learn. Not only are you learning your dog. Now you’ve got to learn about explosives.”
Housner started training with Arie in December 2020, and officially brought her on the job in February 2021. According to McGinley, Aria is primarily trained in the detection of explosives and firearms, but she is not a de facto police dog.
“Aria is not trained as a police patrol dog or a bite dog. That’s not the image we really want. We understand this is where people go to heal. So we wanted to make sure we didn’t have that aspect,” said McGinley.
That being said, Aria has assisted in police work beyond the Geisinger Medical Center campus in Danville, including aiding departments in homicide investigations and tracking individuals. But her work with Houseler inside the hospital’s walls tends to take on a different focus.
“We find out that some of the major duties we have are deescalation. Aria is trained to deescalate tense situations. When you think of a hospital the size of GMC, they're basically a small city, so what you experience in a small city you experience inside the hospitals. These are very lively environments. Sometimes good and sometimes not so good,” said McGinley, adding that Aria is just one tool among many used to enhance security.
Even though Aria joined Geisinger as a member of the security team, her presence at Geisinger has had other unexpected and positive effects.
“This had more ancillary benefits than I ever anticipated. Looking at it from a security perspective, I was focused on that,” said McGinley. “I totally neglected to see the benefits on the community and patient relations this would have. That was probably the most pleasant surprise.”
For Housner, her greatest surprise has come in the form of the strong relationship that she shares with her four-legged partner.
“She looks at me with pure dedication at all times,” said Housner. “I feel it and she feels it from me. Her bond is incredible with me.”
While GMC Danville functions as a kind of central operating hub for Housner and Aria, the duo also travels around to Geisinger locations throughout the state.
“Anything Geinsiger’s name is on, I try to get to,” said Housner. “It’s a lot for one person.”
For this reason, McGinley said they are looking at ways to expand the K-9 security team.
“We are talking about expanding the program,” said McGinley. “I think, with the size of Geisnger’s footprint, it's a requirement. That’s something we are looking at and will likely be pursuing in the near future.”
