WATSONTOWN — A committee of concerned residents and Watsontown officials could be formed to discuss potential uses for the former Santander Bank building on Main Street.
The building has been vacant since the borough purchased it two years ago, for $125,000.
During a council work session held Monday, borough Manager Jay Jarrett said members of the Watsontown Historical Association proposed purchasing the building from the borough for $125,000, plus the costs of closing.
"Nothing was decided," Jarrett said. "Where it goes from here, there was talk of forming a committee from council to meet with folks from the historical association."
Mayor Russ McClintock said the committee will likely be formed.
He noted there are two options on the table for the building. One is to sell it to the historical association. The other is for the borough and its police department to move to the building.
"There's a lot of issues the borough needs to address if they're going to stay in the (current borough) building," McClintock said. "One suggestion (during the work session) was to get somebody to come in and look at both buildings, give an estimate as to what's going to be needed to get both buildings up to where they should be."
During a previous council meeting, Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said a contractor estimated the former bank building needs around $200,000 in renovations.
McClontock said the basement of the current borough building has a dirt floor and problems with moisture.
"The basement has always been very damp, dirty, musty," he said.
According to McClintock, the Watsontown Police Department stores records, evidence and clothing in the basement. In addition, other borough records are stored there.
The Watsontown Historical Association has been headquartered at 200 Main St. since 2017. Over the past five years, it has received 2,480 donated items.
“We would love to expand beyond this (headquarters), but we have no concrete plans,” historical association board member Erica Frey said, in a recent interview with The Standard-Journal.
“We would like to be housed in a historic building in this town,” she continued. “We don’t want to be outside of town. We would like to have room for interactive displays, room for programs.”
Jarrett said council does not have a timeline on when it may make a decision on what to do with the former bank building.
"It's a pretty big decision," Jarrett noted.
