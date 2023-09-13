WEST MILTON — Hot food, cake and entertainment were on the menu during an anniversary celebration of the OAKS Senior Center in Union County.
“Today is our 10th anniversary,” said Terri Cromwell, coordinator of OAKS Senior Center, which is housed at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road. “This is a once-a-month, free senior center for the community.”
Started in September 2013, OAKS, which originally served as an acronym for Older Adults Kicking it up in the Spirit, happens on the second Tuesday of every month.
“We start at 10 a.m. From 10 to 10:30 is social time. From 10:30 to 11:30 we have free bingo and we have a prize table,” said Cromwell. “From 11:30 to noon, we have either a speaker or a different activity. Today we have Air Weaver Balloons. Lunch is served at noon.”
Andrew Weaver, of Air Weaver Balloons, crafted balloon sculptures shaped like a variety of different animals. In the past, OAKS has hosted speakers from local hospitals and fire departments. In October, the center will host a talk from the Alzheimer’s Association.
“This is genuine and authentic and organic community taking place. No false pretenses about it. Just come as you are, who you are. You have a place here,” said Christ Lutheran Pastor Justin Lingenfelter. “We don’t ask anyone where they’re coming from or what counties they belong to or anything like this. Whoever shows up at the door is here. No restrictions whatsoever.”
OAKS typically draws in around 50 people for the monthly gatherings, but more than 70 had turned out for the 10th anniversary celebration, which included a lunch of ribs and local produce.
“They have ribs from National Beef. They have apples from the Bucknell community garden today. It’s by fostering all of these little localized partnerships that this flourishes the way that it does,” said Lingenfelter, adding that the gatherings have become even more robust than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is ahead of where we ever were before the pandemic. It’s not just even that we’re back. We’re ahead.”
