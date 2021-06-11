Responders called to report of shots fired

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Multiple emergency responders were rushing Friday afternoon to an address in the 7700 block of Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, after receiving reports of shots fired.
According to services radio communications, ambulances and fire police from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, along with an ambulance from Milton and medics from Evangelical Community Hospital were called to the area just after 4 p.m.
Radio communications indicated the responders were called as Pennsylvania State Police were working on the scene of an incident which included gunshots being fired. Fire police and volunteers from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department were shutting down multiple roadways in the area of the incident.
Route 44 in Watsontown, leading toward Delaware Township, and nearby Portmay Road, off of Route 405, were shut down to traffic.
No further details are available at this time. The Standard-Journal will publish additional information as it is released by police.
