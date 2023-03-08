MILTON — The Milton Historical Society's annual Gov. James Pollock banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Chef's Place, Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. The dinner will be served at 6:30.
Guy Graybill, who wrote a book "Henry Wharton Shoemaker: Scoundrel of the Susquehanna," will be the featured speaker.
