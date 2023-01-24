Hanna appointed to DRIVE board

Dr. Bashar W. Hanna

BLOOMSBURG — Dr. Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for DRIVE.

DRIVE is a five-county regional economic development Council of Governments — a collaboration between the county commissioners of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. DRIVE provides professional services to help businesses create and retain family-sustaining jobs. The board of directors provides a forum for communication and coordination of economic development activity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.