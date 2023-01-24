Hanna appointed to DRIVE board

BLOOMSBURG — Dr. Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for DRIVE.
DRIVE is a five-county regional economic development Council of Governments — a collaboration between the county commissioners of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. DRIVE provides professional services to help businesses create and retain family-sustaining jobs. The board of directors provides a forum for communication and coordination of economic development activity.
“I look forward to serving on the DRIVE Board,” Hanna said. “DRIVE is a tremendous resource for businesses and employers in the Central Susquehanna Valley region. Collaborative partnerships across industries, such as those fostered by DRIVE, are critical to developing and meeting the workforce skills and educational opportunities necessary to sustain economic development in the region.”
“We are excited to bring Dr. Hanna’s vision and insight to the DRIVE board,” said Jennifer Wakeman, DRIVE’s executive director. “Economic development is rapidly changing and having a leader of Dr. Hanna’s caliber will inform the work that we do now and into the future.”
Hanna will serve a three-year term on the board, through January 2026.
