Troutman stepping down from United Way

SUNBURY — Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman has announced she will step down at the end of the month.
Troutman has led GSV United Way for the last six years through significant change. Under her leadership, the organization has grown from a $500,000 organization to more than $2 million annually.
Her work has focused on continuing the organization’s evolution to a collective impact model, having championed the development of opioid coalitions and the co-founding of United in Recovery; the creation of a major regional youth mental health strategy; and managing a team and valuable financial resources which have enabled the organization to be nimble and adaptive in meeting the most urgent and critical needs of the community. This has included managing COVID-19 community response and serving working families following crises, including natural disasters and the closure of Wood-Mode in 2019.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to have been chosen to serve the Greater Susquehanna Valley,” Troutman said. “I’m exceedingly proud of our team and what we have accomplished together. I’m incredibly sad to be moving on from this job and these amazing people who have become some of my greatest friends. But as a leader, it has always been my philosophy that there is a season for everything, and it’s critical to know when the time is right to pass the torch. I’ve done what I came to do.”
During her tenure, Troutman oversaw a merger with Lower Anthracite United Way and a physical move to a large office space on Arch Street in Sunbury donated by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation which serves as United Way’s headquarters, co-work space for programs and other social services in the city and a homelessness access site.
Over the last six years, volunteers engaged in United Way’s work have grown to more than 500 active individuals throughout the region, and United Way has strengthened its partnerships with non-profits, government, schools, healthcare organizations and employers throughout the area and beyond
Troutman represents the GSV region on many regional and state-wide task forces, including PA211, United Way of PA, the Northeast Regional Accountable Health Care committee for the Department of Human Services and the HEAL PA Advisory Board and Criminal Justice Action Team.
“Joanne has provided exceptional leadership to the GSV United Way,” said Kristen Moyer, board chair “Throughout her tenure, she lived the values of the United Way, leading by example and doing the hard work that results in amazing services for the community. Knowing her work ethic and her genuine, kind heart, it’s not surprising to see all we’ve accomplished in the past six years,” she said. “We will miss her leadership, but she is leaving on a high note and certainly has positioned the GSV United Way for future success.”
In July, Troutman will join Cornell University as director of Social Impact Programs for the University’s eCornell subsidiary. She will be responsible for eCornell’s educational and philanthropic strategy in meeting critical needs for vulnerable populations all over the world. Cornell is headquartered in Ithaca, N.Y., but she will be based full-time at her home in Mifflinburg.
“Stepping back from United Way will provide me with some space for this next phase of my life, but being based locally will allow me to remain involved in passion projects in the community that I love,” she added. “I’m excited to keep cheering United Way on and watch what this awesome team does next.”
The organization’s board of directors is actively discussing the strategy for the next step in United Way’s journey. More information about the leadership and direction of GSV United Way will be announced in the coming weeks.
