LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Neighborhoods will be hosting a River Road Holiday from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, along River Road north of Lewisburg, from Water Street to Winter Farm Lane.
The existing road will officially be closed to vehicular traffic for a few hours and opened instead to bikes, pedestrians, runners and skaters.
Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg has been holding road holidays since 2017 by the river. Similar events have taken place regularly for decades in various parts of the country and the world, to promote physical activity.
Locally, this type of event had been held several times in 2010 (the year before the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail opened) and Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg brought it back. Because that section of River Road is a state road, the process is fairly involved and time intensive, requiring a Special Occupancy Permit application be submitted to PennDOT and extensive detour signage be put in place.
Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods stated, “because of the intense nature of closing a state road for even a few hours we could not do this without our sponsoring partners J.F. Kiely and Evangelical Community Hospital. The event is truly a regional favorite because it allows you to get outside and enjoy this amazing stretch of riverfront. Without the generosity of our sponsors, this event would not be possible.”
