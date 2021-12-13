MILTON — Noting a “significant upsurge of positive” COVID-19 cases, the Milton Area School District announced late Monday that classes at Baugher Elementary School will be conducted virtually through Thursday, Dec. 16.
“At this time, all other schools will remain open for in-person instruction,” the district wrote, in a letter to families posted on its website. “Families without internet for virtual instruction should contact the building office to request assistance and a hotspot.”
Lunches for students will be available for pickup between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. through Thursday at the school.
According to information posted on the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 11 Baugher students and four staff members have tested positive for the virus over the last 14 days. In addition, 61 students are quarantined.
In the district’s other buildings, the following COVID-19 numbers are reported: White Deer elementary, nine students quarantined; middle school, five students positive, one presumed positive and 19 quarantined; and high school, two students positive, one staff member positive, one student presumed positive and 11 students quarantined.
