Supply chain issues delay building replacement

MILTON — A storage building in the Harmony Cemetery which had its roof blown off during a July thunderstorm may not be replaced until the end of 2022 due to supply chain issues.
During Wednesday’s council meeting, Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said no contractors placed bids for the project to construct a new building. She said contractors told her the project is not feasible at this time due to supply chain issues.
“They can get some things, but not everything,” she said.
Novinger noted that bid specifications required the project to be complete by the end of 2021.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said he spoke with four different contractors about the project. One is going out of business and the other three said they are booked with projects until summer.
Council authorized Novinger to again advertise the project available for bid, only stating the work must be complete by the end of 2022. The project will likely be placed out for bid early next year.
In late July, Shaffer and Novinger reported the borough’s insurance adjuster totaled the building. Novinger said up to $70,000 in insurance money will be allocated to the borough to replace the building.
A request by Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer to have Officer Dan Zettelmoyer promoted to the rank of corporal was approved. The promotion will be effective Oct. 17.
Council President Jamie Walker praised Zettelmoyer for his work ethic.
“He’s about as good as it gets, smart as a whip,” Walker said. “I think he’s a fine choice.”
The chief said Zettelmoyer will be formally recognized before council at an upcoming meeting.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department has responded to 570 fire or rescue calls for service thus far in 2021. For October, department members have logged 106 man hours responding to six calls.
The department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed through Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 99 calls in October. The department’s volunteer ambulance has responded to 13 calls.
Thus far in 2021, the mobile intensive care unit has responded to 1,778 calls.
Council approved Jill Davidson to serve as a trainee driver with the department.
Mayor Mark Shearer announced trick-or-treat hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Milton.
Council approved a request from the Milton American Legion to distribute candy during trick-or-treat hours in Lincoln Park.
